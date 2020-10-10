Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée Online Silent Auction Is Open

More than 150 items are available to be bid on in the Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée online silent auction, sponsored by Central Ontario’s Pure Country and the 104.1 The Dock. The auction is open today at 10 am and will remain open until 10 pm on October 16th.

The online auction is part of the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation’s virtual gala event, taking place next Friday. “This is the first time we’ve been able to open up our gala night silent auction to the whole community,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Development Officer, OSMH Foundation. “We’re so grateful to all the businesses and individuals who donated items to support our cause and look forward to the community’s reaction to all the wonderful items up for bid.”

The money raised during the week-long auction and Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée is supporting critical care and the purchase of ventilators at Soldiers’. In addition to the silent auction, the community can also participate in the event’s 50/50 raffle draw, with a winning prize of up to $50,000. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person from the Foundation Office, by phone at 705-325-6464 or online at HospitalGala.ca.

The virtual event will be broadcast online for everyone to watch. It will feature heartwarming stories of Soldiers’ staff, patients, and inspiring messages of community and togetherness in this time of distance and space.

To view or bid on silent auction items, please visit HospitalGala.ca.