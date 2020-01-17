Snowfall Warning Issued As Significant Snowfall Expected Saturday

Snowfall warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to move into the area on Saturday morning as a low pressure system approaches. Snow will be heavy at times Saturday afternoon and evening. The snow will taper off to flurries Sunday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely.

Southeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibilities, particularly Saturday afternoon.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.