Snow Squalls Tonight And Wednesday For Orillia And Area

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Snow squalls are expected to develop late this evening and persist throughout the day Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 cm are possible by Thursday morning with the heaviest amounts falling during the day Wednesday.

Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h will also combine with the freshly fallen snow to produce widespread blowing snow.

Snow squalls are expected to gradually weaken Thursday, however, additional snowfall accumulations are possible.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Road closures are possible. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.