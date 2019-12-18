Snow Squalls Today Into Tonight For Orillia And Surrounding Areas

Snow squall warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Snow squalls are forecast to persist into the overnight hours, with the most intense snow squalls expected this morning and afternoon. Furthermore, strong northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h will result in widespread blowing snow.

Additional local snowfall amounts of 20 to 35 cm are possible by Thursday morning. The snow squalls are forecast to gradually weaken overnight and Thursday morning.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Road closures are possible.

