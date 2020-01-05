Snow Squalls Possible Monday For Muskoka

Snow squall watch issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Snow associated with an approaching weather system will affect regions near Georgian Bay tonight with several centimetres likely. After the system passes tonight, increasing westerly winds will result in the development of lake effect flurries and snow squalls which will persist through Monday and possibly Monday night.

Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm will be possible in some areas on Monday with additional amounts expected Monday night. Additionally, strong westerly winds at times gusting to 60 km/h may result in areas of blowing snow resulting in poor visibilities especially along the Georgian Bay shoreline.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.