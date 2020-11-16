Snow Squalls Are Expected For Orillia, Barrie

Snow squall watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Flurries and local snow squalls Tuesday.

Flurries and local snow squalls are expected to begin Tuesday morning and continue through the day.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm in 12 hours are possible. Strong winds along with local blowing snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult. Snow squalls will taper off Tuesday evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.