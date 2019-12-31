Snow Squall Watch For Some Areas In Muskoka

Snow squalls likely later today and tonight.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Snow is affecting areas near Georgian Bay this morning, but should transition to lake effect snow later today and especially tonight. Some areas may see snowfall amounts possibly exceeding 15 cm by Wednesday morning.

The most intense activity is expected to remain north of the city of Barrie.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.