SMDHU Urges Protection Against Mosquito Bites As Mosquitoes Continue To Test Positive For West Nile Virus

A message from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit:

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit continues to see mosquitoes test positive for the West Nile virus (WNv) in Alliston, Town of New Tecumseth, prompting a reminder that residents need to be careful to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

The first lab confirmed evidence of WNv in Simcoe Muskoka this year was announced by the health unit on Aug. 4 after mosquitoes collected from a trap in Alliston tested positive. Subsequent mosquito pools in the area have tested positive for the virus.

The health unit recommends the following personal protection measures to help protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites:

Use an approved mosquito repellent, following the manufacturer’s instructions

Wear light-coloured clothing and cover up in areas where mosquitoes are present

Try to stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active (at dusk and dawn)

Remove standing water around your house or cottage

Although most people will not become sick if bitten by an infected mosquito, WNv can cause severe illness in some people. Symptoms of WNv include fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, confusion, severe headache and a sudden sensitivity to light. In very rare cases, the virus may cause serious neurological illness. Those experiencing symptoms should seek medical advice.

The health unit will continue its surveillance for the virus in Alliston as well as throughout Simcoe Muskoka.

For more information visit the health unit website at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.