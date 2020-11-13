Small Groups. Big Screens. – Cineplex Introduces ‘Private Movie Nights’

Just in time for the holidays, Canadian movie-lovers can get out of the house to experience amazing sound, giant screens, incomparable cinematic experiences, and indulge in a delicious selection of snacks! Starting at just $125 for groups of up to 20 guests, these unique and memorable movie experiences include a private auditorium rental and the choice of more than 1,000 movie titles. Whether you are celebrating date night with a big screen viewing of Love Actually or planning a family holiday movie matinee with your little ‘Whos’ to see The Grinch , Cineplex has film titles for everyone including new and current releases, holiday favourites and all-time classics.

“Going to the movies is a holiday tradition for so many Canadians, and we are delighted to offer a safe and welcoming place for families and friends to keep their traditions alive through the magic of the movie theatre experience,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “Health and safety remain our top priority today and throughout this entire pandemic, and I couldn’t be prouder of how hard our local theatre teams have worked to keep Canadians safe since our reopening. ‘Private Movie Nights’ are an affordable way for families, friends, and other groups to safely gather and celebrate the season.”

Canadians across the country – COVID-19 government restrictions permitting – can book ‘Private Movie Nights’ screenings by visiting Cineplex’s dedicated web page. The ability to book an auditorium through Cineplex.com instantly in just three clicks will be available to movie-lovers in the coming days.

Cineplex guest survey data shows that Canadians feel overwhelmingly safe in the theatre environment as well, with a 93 per cent satisfaction rate on auditorium health and safety, and a 95 per cent satisfaction rate on overall experience. Since reopening in late-June, Cineplex has proudly hosted thousands of film screenings with no reported or confirmed transmissions of COVID-19 at any of its locations. In fact, there have been no outbreaks traced to movie theatres anywhere in the world, according to the Global Cinema Federation.

Private bookings and event rentals are also available at Cineplex’s locations of Playdium and The Rec Room – COVID-19 restrictions permitting – including use of the entire space, unlimited play on games, and dedicated staff for your time there. Click here to learn more about safety protocols at Cineplex theatres, The Rec Room and Playdium locations.