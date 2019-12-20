Sled Swap Event At Rosseau Road Powersports And Marine December 21st

Sledders SWAP Meet !!!

Do you have sled stuff or sleds that you want to sell? Well then do it! Rosseau Road Powersports and Marine wants help you and help the local food bank too!

Bring your sledding stuff to one of their TWO locations from 9 am – 2 pm on December the 21st drop off a donation for the local food bank of a non perishable good. SELL YOUR STUFF

The staff and ownership at Rosseau Road Powersports and Marine are proud to be a part of the communities that they are involved in. For over 28 years they have been serving Parry Sound and Muskoka and giving back.

The Port Sydney location at 21 South Mary Lake Road will be accepting donations for The Table food bank in Huntsville

The Parry Sound location at 25 Blackstone and Crane Lake Road in Seguin will be accepting donations for Harvest Share.

Together lets have fun, swap your sled stuff and help those that need it.

To pre-register email sales@rosseauroad.ca or call 705-746-4704 for Port Sydney or 705-378-5217 for Parry Sound

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays