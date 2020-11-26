SIU Provides More Details On Fatal Incident In The City Of Kawartha Lakes

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic incident that occurred today in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on November 26, 2020, the OPP was made aware that a father had abducted his son from the Municipality of Trent Lakes. A short time later, the OPP located a vehicle of interest – a pickup truck – in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sturgeon Road. Officers attempted to stop the truck.

On Pigeon Lake Road, the truck became involved in a collision with an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle. At that time, an OPP officer was standing outside of the cruiser and he sustained serious injuries.

An interaction ensued between the 33-year-old vehicle driver and officers, and three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck and airlifted to the hospital in grave condition. Inside the pickup truck was a one-year-old boy. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. At this time, three subject officers have been designated.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

