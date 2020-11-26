SIU Provides More Details On Fatal Incident In The City Of Kawartha Lakes

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a tragic incident that occurred today in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on November 26, 2020, the OPP was made aware that a father had abducted his son from the Municipality of Trent Lakes. A short time later, the OPP located a vehicle of interest – a pickup truck – in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sturgeon Road. Officers attempted to stop the truck.

On Pigeon Lake Road, the truck became involved in a collision with an OPP cruiser and a civilian vehicle. At that time, an OPP officer was standing outside of the cruiser and he sustained serious injuries.

An interaction ensued between the 33-year-old vehicle driver and officers, and three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck and airlifted to the hospital in grave condition. Inside the pickup truck was a one-year-old boy. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.