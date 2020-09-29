SIU Investigating After A Man Was Fatally Struck By A Police Vehicle In Midland

Shortly after midnight on September 29, 2020, an OPP Officer was operating an unmarked police vehicle northbound on Highway 12 in Midland. As the officer approached the intersection of Jones Road, the vehicle struck a man who was crossing the road. The officer provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services took over care of the man. However, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

At this time, four investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case. One subject officer and four witness officers have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.