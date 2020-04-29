Single Motor Vehicle Collision Results in Impaired Charges

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 12 near Triple Bay Rd. in Tay Township at 10:14 p.m. on April 28 2020. On arrival at the scene, officers located a vehicle in the ditch and spoke with the driver. Police entered into an impaired driving investigation and as a result of the investigation, officers arrested the driver who was transported to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment.

As a result of the investigation, Rory Oliver, 21 years of Tay Township is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Blood Alcohol – 80 or above

The accused was released and will appear in Midland Court on July 2, 2020.