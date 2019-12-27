Silver Award For MAHC In 2018 Green Hospital Scorecard

The Canadian Coalition for Green Health Care’s Green Hospital Scorecard program has recognized Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) sites with silver awards for both hospital sites.

The scorecards are based on MAHC’s 2017 data and assign an overall score of 46.71 at the Huntsville site, and 51.23 at the South Muskoka site, equating to silver recognitions.

The Green Hospital Scorecard evaluates environmental performance in five areas: energy, waste, water, pollution prevention, and corporate leadership, planning and management. It is a tool that helps hospitals to assess their environmental performance relative to peers and helps identify potential areas for improvements to environmental performance and operational efficiencies.

The scorecards for both sites show a year-over-year performance improvement in recycling, water usage and corporate leadership. In addition, the SMMH Site received a certificate of recognition noting honorable mention for achieving a top score in the energy category, while the HDMH Site experienced a year-over-year reduction in waste generation.

“MAHC has participated in the Green Hospital Scorecard program for more than five years and we continue to make strides in reducing our carbon footprint through both corporate-wide initiatives like energy retrofits, and through grassroots efforts at the staff and departmental levels,” says CEO Natalie Bubela. “This silver award is recognition of the hard work by so many teams to improve our environmental performance.”