Significant Ice Build-Up Due To Freezing Rain Today

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

The freezing rain will transition to rain later this morning for the Parry Sound area and to rain or snow this afternoon for the Sudbury and North Bay areas.

Ice accretion or build-up of 5 to 10 mm is possible and combined with

strong wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h, widespread power outages are likely. Poor travel conditions can be expected today.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Ice storm ending late this morning.

Freezing rain will transition to rain or drizzle by late morning.

Ice accretion or build-up up to 20 mm is possible and combined with expected strong wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, extended and widespread power outages are possible.

Hazardous travel conditions have been reported on area roads and highways.

Road closures are likely.

Travel is not recommended.

