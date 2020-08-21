Shoplifter Nabbed At Local Midland Store

On August 20, 2020 at 10:27 a.m. members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a theft complaint from a Highway 93 Midland retail store after the manager noticed a person tossing store product over the store parking lot fence.

Attending officers located and arrested the suspect who was on foot in the area.

Charged is Nathan Gendron 28 years of Georgian Bay Township with the following property related offences-

Shoplifting

Poss of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in Midland Court on October 1, 2020