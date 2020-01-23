Shelburne Resident Left Shaking And In Shock

Shortly after noon on Wednesday January 22nd, Shelburne Police investigated an incident where snow and ice flew off the roof of a van and crashed through the windshield of a pick truck behind it – not only damaging the pick-up, but causing minor injuries to the driver.

When the police officer investigated, he found the driver of the pick-up still shaking from the shock of the ice and snow striking his windshield. “The windshield was completely destroyed; even some snow and ice went right through the windshield. The driver, who was the only occupant of the truck was sprayed with small pieces of glass, ice and snow; causing some minor cuts to his face and hands”, stated Sgt. Paul Neumann.

“Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before heading on the roadways. It is an extreme hazard to other vehicles and pedestrians you are sharing the roads with”, states Neumann.