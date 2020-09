Bracebridge OPP were called in last August to attend an address in the Moose Deer Point First Nation area regarding an allegation of a man entering a woman’s home and assaulting her.

Police conducted an investigation and have arrested and charged 35-year-old Joshua Isaac of Moose Deer Point First Nation with Sexual Assault and Unlawfully Being in a Dwelling House.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court in November