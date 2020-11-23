Severn Township Man Charged With First Degree Murder

On November 19, 2020, at 8:22 p.m., a member of the public located a male with serious injuries laying on Coldwater Road near Emily Street in Orillia.

The Orillia OPP and Paramedics attended to find the male suffering from serious trauma. The 34-year-old male from Orillia was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Derek Simmerson from Orillia.

On Sunday, November 22, 2020, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Orillia OPP arrested a male in relation to this investigation. As a result, 19-year-old Justice Snache of Severn Township has been charged with First Degree Murder

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

The OPP are asking anyone with information to contact us at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.