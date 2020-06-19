Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For This Afternoon And Evening

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon, Halton Hills – Milton.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain, according to Environment Canada.

Hazards possible this afternoon through evening include localized rainfall accumulations of 50 to 75 millimetres, isolated hail up to quarter size, isolated wind gusts to 90 km/h and isolated funnel clouds.

The type of funnel clouds possible are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.