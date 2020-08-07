Several Police Services To Patrol Orillia Waterways This Weekend

OPP have partnered with several other police services to patrol local waterways, including Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe, this weekend. With hot weather expected, police are preparing for an influx of vessel traffic and would like to remind boaters to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others, including following all Ontario Ministry of Health guidelines regarding gatherings and physical distancing. Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), there can be consequences for individuals who choose to defy the Act while emergency orders are in force.

Tragedy can strike without warning. If you are planning on enjoying our waterways this weekend, please adhere to the following safety advice:

Always wear your life jacket.

Ensure you have the required safety equipment on board.

Never go boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Check the weather and before you head out.

Impaired operation – whether from drugs or alcohol – is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada and the consequences are serious. Those convicted of impaired driving may:

face a jail sentence

lose their licence

need to pay an administrative monetary penalty

need to attend an education or treatment program

be fined upon conviction

be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle

end up with a criminal record

The Orillia OPP would like to thank everyone who share the responsibility of keeping our roads, trails and waterways safe by reporting impaired drivers.