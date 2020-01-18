Seven Orillia Organizations Receive Final Round Of 2019 Grants

Mayor Steve Clarke presented the final round of 2019 grants to seven local organizations on Jan. 17, 2020.

“It is always so rewarding to see the City of Orillia grant dollars put towards such diverse and worthy organizations in our community. We look forward to continuing Orillia’s successful grant program in 2020,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

General grant recipients:

Orillia Horticultural Society $750

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 (Pipes and Drums) $1,500

St. James Anglican Church $1,000

Orillia Youth Symphony Orchestra $1,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters $1,500

Somniatis $750

Take a Vet to Dinner $900

This is the final round of grants for the 2019 general grants program. The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2020 is $32,000.