Search Is On For Missing Person At Bracebridge River And Falls

Update- the body of the 81-year-old kayaker was recovered near the Bracebridge Falls at approximately 3 pm, sadly lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The name of the male has not been released.

This is a developing story. If you have information that can help police, please reach out to Bracebridge OPP.