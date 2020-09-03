Search Continues For Missing Man In The Lake Of Bays Area

More on this story we first told you about.

The Huntsville OPP is currently searching for a missing person and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is a 76-year-old, Huntsville man Fredrick “Ted” Nasmith. Ted was last seen in the bush area near Toad Lake in Lake of Bays Township on September 2nd, 2020. Ted was out for a hike with his wife Cecilia on Monday, August 31st, 2020. The two became separated. Cecilia was able to make her way to Limberlost Road today (Thursday) at around 10 a.m. and with the aid of a civilian was able to contact emergency services personnel. Cecilia is in good health and is at home after not having anything to eat for three days.

Ted is described as 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs, grey mustache and beard, wearing orange ball cap, long sleeve light blue sweater, green pants, and brown hiking boots.

The OPP is actively searching and ask that property owners in the Toad Lake area check their properties and outbuildings.

Police and the family are concerned for Ted’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.