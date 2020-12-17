Search Continues For Justin Evans From Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP along with the Muskoka Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 22 year-old Justin EVANS from Gravenhurst.

The male has not been heard from since Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Justin is described as being 6’3″, slim build with brown hair and blue eyes and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, blue jeans and camo boots.

Family members say he does not drive and have no reason for him to go missing.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being and asking anyone with information to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternately you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.