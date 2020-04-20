Scotiabank Supports Soldiers’ with $20,000 Donation

Scotiabank Orillia has made a $20,000 donation to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s general equipment fund. The gift is the final installment of a larger $100,000 pledge commitment made in 2015.

“We are so grateful for the generous contributions made by Scotiabank Orillia,” said Lisa Wanamaker, Development Officer with the Orillia Hospital Foundation. “On top of supporting the Hospital Foundation’s annual events, Scotiabank has enhanced the overall health of our community with their significant pledge contribution to support Hospital equipment.”

Scotiabank’s donation will help purchase the tools needed for Soldiers’ staff to provide the highest level of patient care possible, close to home.

“With all that’s going on in the world right now, it’s obvious how important supporting local healthcare is for all of us,” said Leona Beasley and Amy Speers, Orillia Scotiabank Branch Managers, in a joint statement. “While we understand how important Soldiers’ is to the community every day, now more than ever we see the value of helping to equip our healthcare workers with the tools they need to keep us all healthy.”

If you would like to help support new equipment and technology at Soldiers’, please contact the Foundation office today at 705-325-6464 or found@osmh.on.ca.

Due to social distancing and COVID-19 prevention precautions, Leona Beasley and Amy Speers, Scotiabank Branch Managers, present a photo of their large cheque to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation.