Scarborough Man Charged With Impaired Driving In Seguin Township

On April 24, 2020 at 6:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision blocking traffic on Highway 632 in Seguin Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Blake Roper, age 30 of Scarborough, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on June 4, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.