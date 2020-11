On Saturday November 14, 2020 at around 4:00 a.m. crews from both Bracebridge Fire stations were called to a house fire on Cedar Lane.

The home was fully involved in fire and smoke when crews arrived. At the height of the fire, there were 20 fire-fighters battling the blaze with six trucks that had them on scene for over three hours.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is not suspicious and there is no word on a damage estimate.