Saturday Morning Chimney Fire Call On Dickie Lake Road

On Saturday December 12, 2020 at 9:27 a.m., the Lake of Bays Fire Department was called to reports of a chimney fire on Dickie Lake Road.

When crews arrived, they found it was a creosote buildup that caused the issue. It was extinguished but as stated in the Fire Code, can’t be used until a qualified contractor checks it and cleans it.

Extreme heat and burning embers that drift up through the chimney can ignite creosote buildup. If there is an extensive amount of creosote, the fire could spread to your home.

Fire crews are issuing a reminder to residents about having the chimney checked and cleaned often during the heating season.