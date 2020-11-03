RVH’s Auxiliary Launches 50/50 Community Draw To Support Patient Care

In the moments that matter most, the RVH Auxiliary is proud to support patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), and are launching a new community lottery to help meet their latest pledge of $5 million.

The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Community Draw will launch on November 2, 2020

Our Auxiliary is currently directing its fundraising proceeds to help the tiniest patients in RVHs Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), as the current space requires significant expansion, says Lise McCourt, president of RVHs Auxiliary.

While the Auxiliary has had to cancel its in-person fundraising events this year, the Blue Brigade – as RVHs Auxiliary is affectionately known – is excited to bring this new initiative to the community. The 50/50 Community Draw will support the Auxiliarys $5 million pledge announced in May to the RVH Moments Matter Campaign.

The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win  at both the lottery and helping us to ensure the Auxiliary can continue in its unwavering mission to support RVH in delivering exceptional care now, and into the future, says McCourt.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, November 2, 2020 with early bird draws taking place November 10 and November 24. Early bird draws have a prize value of $1000 each. The 50/50 draw will take place on December 3 at 1:00 p.m., with a minimum prize value of $9999. Tickets can be purchased at RVHAuxiliary5050.com

For more information please contact rvhauxiliary5050@rvh.on.ca.