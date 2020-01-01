|Each year more than 2,000 babies are born in Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Birthing Unit and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle, it calls for a special occasion to welcome the first baby born in the new decade at the health centre.
As such, RVH is proud to celebrate the first baby born in 2020 arriving January 1 at 12:47 a.m.
Barrie residents Jessica and Adam Tupling welcomed their baby girl Vera Michelle, weighing six pounds and eleven ounces, into the world. It was a big day for sister Ivy, who is the first big sister of the new year and new decade at RVH.
Congratulations to the whole Tupling family.
Home Your Muskoka Health RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of The New Year, And New Decade