RVH Welcomes The First Baby Of The New Year, And New Decade

As such, RVH is proud to celebrate the first baby born in 2020 arriving January 1 at 12:47 a.m.

Barrie residents Jessica and Adam Tupling welcomed their baby girl Vera Michelle, weighing six pounds and eleven ounces, into the world. It was a big day for sister Ivy, who is the first big sister of the new year and new decade at RVH.

Congratulations to the whole Tupling family.