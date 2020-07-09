RVH Welcomes New Family Medicine Residents

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) continues its important work of training new family doctors as another group of residents have just started their final two years of training in the health centres Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU).

The program, which is affiliated with the University of Toronto Department of Family and Community Medicine, recently welcomed nine new residents, and celebrated the 11 residents who completed their training.

These residents will have the opportunity to practice medicine with a full caseload of patients while gaining invaluable knowledge as they work alongside RVHs many skilled physicians, says Dr. Christine Stewart, Site Director, Family Medicine Residency Program at RVH. It is an extraordinary environment in which to learn to become well-rounded and well-trained family physicians.

Since the program began in 2009, 81 family medicine residents have trained at RVH, with 47 staying in the area to set up their own practices, provide temporary coverage for area physicians or work in the health centres Emergency and Hospitalist departments.

As a teaching hospital we merge education and healthcare excellence in such a way that we have a significant, positive impact on our community. We were pleased to welcome these new residents, who will have to adapt their method of practice as they train here during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. Many physicians who have completed their training at RVH have gone on to establish practices in the area which has helped meet some of the demand for family physicians. As we focus our efforts on increasing the teaching and research opportunities available at RVH, we plan to continue growing, and hopefully keeping, exceptional physicians in this region.

RVH welcomes Drs. Shirley Tauro; Michael Verdirame; Nicola Colterjohn; Kaitlyn Bertram; Ryan Potts; Liane Bailey; Qin Yuan Alis Xu; Adrian Bulfon and Kishor Johnson. In addition to welcoming the new residents, RVH also extends congratulations to the residents who graduated from the program this year including Drs. Azza Eissa; Stephanie Duquette; Anzel Hennop; Talha Maqbool; Manish Ranpara; Shannon Reid; Amanda Sauvé; Shelby Stanojev; Rebecca Stepita; Michael Tomizza and Laura Zuccaro.

Our program has far exceeded our expectations, says Dr. Stu Murdoch, Academic Chief of Family Medicine, RVH, and Director, Postgraduate Education, University of Toronto, Department of Family & Community Medicine. We have seen exceptional new doctors come through the FMTUs doors and as faculty, we are so proud to play a part in shaping their careers, passing along our knowledge and skills. And the residents bring such enthusiasm and passion for their patients and their work – it is contagious and they remind us of why we became physicians.

Photo: Donna Danyluk, RVH