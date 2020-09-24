RVH To Launch Virtual Donor Day Of Gratitude

RVH Foundation is excited to announce its new Donor Day of Gratitude which will happen virtually tomorrow, and involve thousands of expressions of appreciation and thanks.

Our donors have been with us every step of the way during this incredibly intense and evolving time in the world and at our health centre, and we want them to know their contributions in support of patient care have meant so much to TEAM RVH and those we care for each day, says Rebbeca Truax, Director of Philanthropy, RVH Foundation.

Doug Moody, RVH Foundation Board Chair, says saying thank you to those who contribute to patient care is a role he is honoured to undertake.

Our donor recognition may be different this year because we cant gather, but what remains the same is our sincere gratitude for every person who has helped RVH provide the best possible health care, says Doug Moody, RVH Foundation Board Chair.

As almost all lifesaving equipment at the heath centre is funded by community donations, RVH is incredibly grateful to the more than 6,500 individuals, businesses and associations for making donations in the last year  and they plan to let them know.

With the help of staff, physicians and RVH volunteers, we will be writing hundreds of cards, sending thousands of emails, and picking up the phone to many as we reach out to say thank you  expressing gratitude is also good for your health and well-being, so were certainly all going to be feeling great saying thank you to our supporters, says Truax.

The day also includes a video kick-off to donors at 9 a.m. from Charlotte Wallis, RVH Board chair; Doug Moody, RVH Foundation Board chair; Janice Skot, President and CEO and Dr. Chris Martin, chief, Critical Care, medical director, Intensive Care Unit and medical director of Education. You can view it during or after it is broadcast here or at https://youtu.be/VhmMZcFR48s (use Chrome to access).

Everyone is invited to follow along with the days activities which will be posted as they happen on RVH Foundations social media pages