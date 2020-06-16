RVH Partners With Central East Stroke Network To Release Video Series Sharing Stories Of Stroke Survivors

A message from the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and the Central East Stroke Network:

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and the Central East Stroke Network (CESN) are releasing four videos during Stroke Month to highlight stroke patients and their journey to recovery. Today’s video, the third in the series features Denise Nielsen and her husband Dave who stresses the importance of calling 9-1-1 to engage the appropriate stroke protocols and Denise’s desire to re-engage with her passion for sailing. Her story can be seen below or by clicking here.

Stroke survivor’s stories include:

Musician Ken McCaw’s story can be viewed here.

Kari Smith’s inspirational and emotional story can be seen here.

Chris Munn (stroke survivor) and his wife Helen Doyle – about exploring new ways to engage in life and express yourself will be coming next week.

Do you know the signs of stroke?

Stroke is a medical emergency. If you experience any of these signs, call 9-1-1. Do not drive to the hospital. An ambulance will get you to the best hospital for stroke care.