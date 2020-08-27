RVH Offers Same-Day Surgery For Arthroplasty Patients

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has just completed a same-day arthroplasty procedure, becoming the first hospital in North Simcoe Muskoka to offer such a service on a regular basis. The first patient, Evan Cameron, 64, underwent hip arthroplasty on Monday morning and by that evening, he was safely recovering at his Midland home.

“I have no previous experience with surgery or recovery times, as this is my first one. However, my sister in the United Kingdom had the same-day hip surgery done and was up and eating at a restaurant two days later with only crutches for support. Based on her experience, I’m looking forward to a speedy recovery,” says Cameron, a former marathon runner and an avid cyclist. “This is definitely a step in the right direction for patient care – pardon the pun.”

Same-day surgery will be offered to all appropriate hip arthroplasty patients, with knee and shoulder patients to follow in a couple of weeks.

Orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Marco Vennettilli, completed the procedure and is thrilled RVH can now provide the supports to enable his patients to recover in the comfort of their own home.

“Many of the larger hospitals have been able to offer this to patients and it’s exciting that we are able to collaborate with other centres to follow their model,” says Dr. Vennettilli. “Being able to provide this surgery as a day procedure helps patients with their recovery. Patients are simply more comfortable at home, and with effective pain management strategies in place, patients are able to return to their regular level of activity sooner and that supports a more successful recovery.”

No one is counting on a successful recovery more than Cameron.

“I’m looking forward to taking my dog for long walks without the pain. Cycling is also one of my favourite pastimes. I can go on short 45 minute rides now without pain, but I’m hoping to resume my 30 to 40 km rides as soon as possible. I have a stationary bike at home and as soon as I’m able I’ll be on that bike, pushing myself hard so I can get back out cycling again.”