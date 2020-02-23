RVH Honours Its Own For Years Of Service

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) staff and physicians recently gathered to recognize and celebrate their colleagues for years of service and outstanding commitment to the health centre.

Service awards are given for every five years of employment and this year, 309 staff and 71 professional staff, which includes physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners and midwives, were recognized.

“That’s a remarkable number of people and a true testament to the loyalty and dedication of TEAM RVH,” says Doug Frost, 1st Vice-Chair, RVH Board of Directors.

Special congratulations to Dr. Brian Morris; Dr. Glenn Thornley; Theresa McKinley, registered nurse; and Dawna Stafford, patient service clerk, on reaching their incredible 40 year service milestone.

RVH also honoured:

12 employees and professional staff for 35 years

20 employees and professional staff for 30 years

24 employees and professional staff for 25 years

84 employees and professional staff for 20 years

86 employees and professional staff for 15 years

59 employees and professional staff for 10 years

91 employees and professional staff for 5 years

“Even beyond the years of service, what is truly impressive is the impact our staff and professional staff have on the patient experience every day. Their outstanding dedication to put patients and families first, with every encounter brings our MY CARE philosophy to life every day,” say Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.