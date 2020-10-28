RVH Foundation Announces Cabinet Leadership For New $100 Million Campaign

To meet the ever changing and growing healthcare needs of the community, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Foundation has selected Steve Blanchet and Mary-Anne Frith as co-chairs of the new Moments Matter Campaign.

Moments Matter is a 10-year, $100 million campaign supporting RVHs future vision for redevelopment and growth. The official launch of the campaign is expected to be in 2023.

Steve and Mary-Anne are two individuals who bring a wealth of experience, leadership and knowledge to the role of co-chair, says Doug Moody, chair, RVH Foundation Board of Directors. Together, they have a strong understanding of the positive difference RVH makes in peoples lives and in the communities in our region which it serves. Their community and business leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to the Campaign Cabinet.

Blanchet is no stranger to RVH, as former Board Chair of the RVH Board of Directors, hes seen first-hand the impact donors have on patient care. Blanchet is an active Rotary Club of Barrie member, former owner of CSR Cosmetic Solutions Inc., and current chair of the Board of Directors for MOB Beauty.

Frith is co-founder of A Ripple of Kindness  Founding Chapter where she leads and motivates women across the region to provide much-needed support for local charitable organizations. Other notable community initiatives Frith has been involved with include volunteering on the Lakeside Committee in support of Gildas Club Simcoe Muskoka as well as hosting fundraising events for Hospice Simcoe and Barrie Toy Tea.

The campaign co-chairs will be supported by RVH Foundation staff and the Moments Matter cabinet members: Charlotte Wallis, chair, RVH Board of Directors; Doug Moody, chair, RVH Foundation Board of Directors; Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO; Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president; Estelle King, Cesia Green, Karen Vandergeest, Leanne Weeks, operations director, Maternal Child and Surgery, RVH; Anne Hay; and Rebbeca Truax, director, Philanthropy, RVH Foundation.

Steve and Mary-Anne will provide the drive, vision and enthusiasm to lead a successful campaign, says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. Drawing upon their vast combined experience, we know they will guide and motivate cabinet members to raise funds and awareness in support of RVH. We have an ambitious expansion plan, driven by the explosive population growth in our region. This is important work that we simply could not do without strong fundraising support from this Campaign Cabinet and the community.

Redevelopment of the north campus will happen over 10 years and will enable RVH to introduce new programs, expand surgical services and add up to 240 beds, easing hallway medicine and bringing the total number of beds on the current campus to 656. Simultaneously, a new RVH south campus will be built on a still-to-be-determined site in Innisfil or south Barrie, starting with an ambulatory health hub and expanding over 20 years to become a full-service hospital with a 24/7 Emergency department to serve booming south Simcoe County.

If you would like to make a donation to the RVH Foundation, please visit: foundation.rvh.on.ca.