RVH Expands Access To Virtual Mental Health Care

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is expanding access to virtual mental health support for patients. Thanks in large part to a generous $50,000 donation from RBC Foundation, patients can now receive timely and clinically- appropriate care from the comfort of their own home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to shut down our programs in March, presenting us with an opportunity to re-evaluate how we provide our services says Brian Irving, manager, Addiction Services and North Simcoe Muskoka RAAM services. To prevent a lapse in care, we transformed a number of RVHs Mental Health and Addiction outpatient programs for virtual care delivery to ensure patients continue to receive mental health support during the pandemic.

RVHs Adult Mental Health Day Program and the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Clinics (RAAM) brought all counselling appointments online through the use of telemedicine. Thanks to a generous donation by RBC, the Day Program was able to make considerable changes by developing online learning modules to guide patients.

This new method of service delivery removes many barriers to treatment, including parking costs and transportation. It provides patients with the aftercare and support they deserve, says Irving. Patients can now receive the care they require in a convenient way so were very grateful for RBCs donation. It will help us expand access to this important programming now and long into the future.

The introduction of virtual care has reduced the Adult Mental Health Day Programs waitlist by 85 per cent and brought the average wait time from eight months to 11 days. The number of patients attending follow-up appointments has also increased in both programs.

When we heard about RVHs intention to offer more tools and counselling virtually in the Barrie community, we knew we had to help, especially right now as more people are struggling, says Marjolaine Hudon, Regional President – Ontario North and East, RBC Royal Bank. By shifting so quickly, RVH has addressed a growing need and offers greater access to specialized mental health services.

The success of the programs virtual delivery has surpassed expectations. Many patients are finding this new model of care more accessible with one patient from the Day Program stating, The online platform has made it much easier to attend. Also, with my social anxiety, I feel that it is easier to open up and participate using this format.

If you would like to support patient care at RVH, you can make a donation online at www.RVHHero.ca