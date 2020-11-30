RVH Auxiliary’s 50/50 Community Draw Up To $28,000 And Growing!

The first ever RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Community Draw jackpot is up to $28,000 and growing daily! Get your tickets in support of patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) ahead of the draw on December 3. Tickets are on sale until 11:59 p.m. December 2, and can be purchased at RVHAuxiliary5050.com .

With many fundraising events cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the Blue Brigade – as the RVH Auxiliary is affectionately known – is excited to bring this new initiative to the community. Funds raised through the lottery support the Auxiliarys latest $5 million pledge to RVHs Moments Matter Campaign.

The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win! Each ticket purchased helps ensure the Auxiliary can continue in its unwavering mission to support RVH in delivering exceptional care now, and into the future, says Lise McCourt, president of the RVH Auxiliary.

Funds raised from the RVH Auxiliary 50/50 community lottery will go towards areas of care such as the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

For more information about the lottery please contact rvhauxiliary5050@rvh.on.ca.