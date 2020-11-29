Rotary Club Of Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes And Fabricare 2020 Coat Drive A Success

In conjunction with their community partner Fabricare Cleaning Centre’s, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes, the Rotary Club of Huntsville and the Rotary Club of Gravenhurst collected and distributed winter coats to those who need them in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. Hundreds of coats were donated and distributed.

John de Koning quote: “Thank you to everyone who donated coats. A special thanks goes to Tammy Reid and Fabricare. Fabricare exemplifies what it is to be a great community partner during times of need. Despite a tough business environment because of Covid 19 Fabriare recognized the need to help local citizens and pulled out all the stops. Fabricare gave of their time, their equipment, their supplies and their retail space. Fabricare could not have been better. Without Fabricare the Rotary Muskoka Winter Coat Drive would not have occurred. Fabricare deserves all the credit.”