Rogers 5G Now Reaches Over 40 Cities And Towns In Ontario Including Bracebridge, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia

Ready to support the latest 5G devices, Rogers 5G expands to nine more communities across the province today, including Belleville, Bracebridge and Chatham

Canada’s first and largest 5G network will reach 160 communities across the country this year¹

Rogers also announces rollout of Canada’s first 5G standalone core network

Rogers Communications today announced it is expanding its 5G service on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network to reach residents and businesses in nine more communities across Ontario. From small towns to metropolitan centres, Ontario’s largest 5G network now reaches these 47 communities across the province³:

Ajax, ON

Arnprior, ON

Aurora, ON

Barrie, ON

Belleville, ON

Bracebridge, ON

Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON

Brampton, ON

Brighton, ON

Brock, ON

Burlington, ON

Caledon, ON

Cambridge, ON

Chatham, ON

Cornwall, ON

Georgina, ON Grimsby, ON

Halton Hills, ON

Hamilton, ON

Innisfil, ON

King, ON

Kitchener, ON

Lincoln, ON

London, ON

Markham, ON

Milton, ON

Mississauga, ON

Muskoka Lakes, ON

New Tecumseth, ON

Newmarket, ON

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Oakville, ON Ottawa, ON

Orillia, ON

Oshawa, ON

Owen Sound, ON

Pickering, ON

Richmond Hill, ON

St. Thomas, ON

Thorold, ON

Toronto, ON

Uxbridge, ON

Vaughan, ON

Waterloo, ON

Whitby, ON

Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON

Woodstock, ON

See full 5G coverage map here.

Rogers 5G network, powered exclusively by Ericsson, will reach a total of 160 cities and towns across the country by the end of the week, offering 10x more coverage than any other carrier. Now customers in these locations on Rogers Infinite and Rogers for Business Shared Unlimited Data plans with compatible 5G devices will have access to this next generation wireless technology. More than 2.2 million Canadians are on 5G-ready Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans.

“The technological transformation that 5G brings will change the way Canadians connect to the world around them,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer at Rogers Communications. “5G networks will be a critical building block for Canadian entrepreneurs and researchers to build world-class applications that will fuel productivity and innovation for Ontario and the country. This next generation technology will provide the digital platform and capabilities that our industries need to continue to grow and have a lasting impact on Canadian prosperity.”

Today, Rogers also announced that it is starting to roll out Canada’s first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, marking the next important step in evolving Rogers 5G network. Read more about this announcement here.

Expected to introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology, 5G will transform businesses and industries with increased speed and capacity, more efficient use of spectrum and lower latency. 5G will also support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require near instantaneous access for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention.

“This investment is a great step forward in connecting people and businesses in underserved communities in Ontario,” said Hon. Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “The government appreciates the private sector’s commitment to closing the digital divide and this expansion of services by Rogers is the kind of investment to do just that.”

“I am pleased that Rogers is making this important investment in our community by offering this exciting next step in telecommunications technology,” said Bracebridge Mayor, Graydon Smith. “5G will help Bracebridge continue its growth, allowing our citizens and businesses to be connected to the rest of the world with near instantaneous speed.”

In addition to providing Canadians with the latest technology, wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 20264.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers is also ranked number one in the West and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $14.9 billion of output, including over 45,600 full-time jobs generated and supported.