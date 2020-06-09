Road Rage Results In Mischief Charges

On Monday June 8, 2020 at 5:45 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a traffic complaint on Highway 11 near Robins Road.

The complainant informed police that he was travelling north on Highway 11, attempting to pass another north bound vehicle, when the other driver started yelling to pull over. Once on the side of the highway the suspect driver broke the windshield and rear door window of the victim’s car.

Police located the suspect driver and arrested and charged James Gerrard, 23 of North Bay Ontario with mischief – destroy or damage property.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.