R&F Construction Inc. DKI Donates $12,000 To Revamp Soldiers’ Mental Health Space

Brothers David and Rick Rimkey, owners of R&F Construction Inc. DKI, have each contributed $6,000 to support a major renovation of the Mental Health Unit at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The pair was inspired to make a donation as a way of bringing awareness to the mental health needs of our community and out of their strong belief that having the proper support systems in place benefits the community as a whole. The scope of the renovation will improve the safety and wellbeing of both patients and staff and includes soundproofing between rooms to increase patient privacy and enhancements to the shared common space.

“We feel really connected to Soldiers’ and we are just happy to give back,” expressed Rick. “Our kids were born here in the Hospital and we’ve lived here all our lives. We haven’t always been in a position to be able to donate – we’ve had a tough few years – but this is something we can do to help our Hospital. Supporting mental health is big, and this was a no brainer for us.”

Jennifer Schuler, Manager of Soldiers’ Mental Health Program is excited to get the ball rolling. “We are so grateful to Rick, David and R&F for their generous donation,” she said. “We’re looking forward to giving our patients a space that better reflects their needs and that will enhance our ability to provide the best possible care in every situation.”

The $12,000 donation is just one way R&F Construction Inc. DKI is supporting Soldiers’ this year. The company helped the Hospital build several isolation rooms with negative airflow as well as donated personal protection equipment and rental equipment in the early days of the pandemic.

“We’re so thankful for the creative ways R&F has been able to support us,” said Brittany Wilson, Development Officer, OSMH Foundation. “We appreciate Rick and David’s generous donation to help move this latest project ahead and for their dedication to helping the Hospital cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

The renovation to the Mental Health Unit is set to begin at the end of this month. To help support enhancement to Soldiers’ Mental Health program, please contact the Foundation office today at 705-325-6464 orfound@osmh.on.ca.