Reminder Of The Cannabis Act Rules From The OPP

The Cannabis Act of June 2018 was the introduction to the legalization of cannabis in Ontario. Similar to liquor there are still laws surrounding the use of marijuana.

Here is an overview of the rules the Ontario Government has in place. Cannabis users must be 19 years or older to buy, use, possess and grow recreational cannabis. This is the same age for tobacco products and alcohol.

A few examples of where cannabis can be smoked or vaped are:

Private residences as long as the residence is not a workplace such as a retirement home

Many outdoor public places such as sidewalks and parks

Designated smoking guest rooms in hotels, motels and inns

Residential vehicles and boats that meet certain criteria such as permanent sleeping accommodations and cooking facilities and are parked or anchored.

Examples of where cannabis cannot be smoked or vaped include:

Indoor common areas in condos, apartment buildings and university/college residences

Enclosed public places and enclosed work places

Non-designated guest rooms in hotels, motels and inns.

Schools and places where children gather

Hospitals, hospices, care homes and other facilities

Publicly owned places

Vehicles and boats

People are allowed to have a maximum of 30 grams of dried cannabis in public at any time or equivalent to five grams fresh cannabis, 15 grams of edible product, 70 grams of liquid product, one cannabis plant seed or a quarter of a gram of concentrates.

Any person found contravening the laws surrounding the use and possession of cannabis is subject to a charge under the Cannabis Act