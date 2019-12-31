RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc Under Suspension By RECO

Photo and Story By Matt Sitler – Country 102 FM

NOTE: It is the company that is under suspension, not the individual agents

Real Estate Regulator RECO (the Registrar of the Real Estate Council of Ontario) has suspended the registrations at RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.

This means all trading activities at RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc. and its registered branches must cease immediately.

The following locations are affected:

Huntsville (head office)

Bala

Bracebridge

Burk’s Falls

Gravenhurst

Haliburton

Kilworthy

Minden

Port Loring

Wilberforce

The move was made under the authority of the Real Estate Business Brokers Act.

According to a Public Advisory issued today, RECO discovered a shortfall in RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.’s statutory real estate trust account, where consumer deposits are to be held.

The advisory states that additional action may be taken and information will be made available through RECO’s website reco.on.ca

Contacted today, RECO’s Senior Communications Officer Jennifer McCrindle told us that the biggest impact is on the real estate agents who have work in progress. She says they should reach out to RECO.

Country 102 has learned that some affected agents have already changed brokerages.

McCrindle says the terminology ‘Suspend the Registrations’ means RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc. is currently under suspension and can’t currently trade in Real Estate.

McCrindle could not confirm whether the OPP are investigating, but said it’s an active investigation on RECO’s part.

Country 102 has also learned that locks at some of the Remax Office locations have had glue inserted into the front door locks.

Home buyers and sellers with questions about the suspension order, including whether a pending sale or purchase will be completed on time, should contact:

Shaun Chu-A-Kong

Phone: (416) 207-4873

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4873

Email: shaun.c@RECO.on.ca

Questions about consumer deposit claims, or other insurance-related inquiries, should be directed to RECO’s Insurance Department:

Jeremy Meuris

Phone: (416) 207-4875

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875

Email: insurance@reco.on.ca

Cooperating brokerages for trades in which RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., holds the deposit and/or are owed commissions by RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., should contact:

Jeremy Meuris

Phone: (416) 207-4875

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875

Email: insurance@reco.on.ca

Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about commissions should contact the claims adjuster for RECO’s insurance program:

ClaimsPro LP

Toll Free: 1-877-740-1913

Toll Free Fax: 1-866-735-1033

Email: claims@reco-claims.ca

The insurer requires one Notice of Claim Commission Protection form per trade. Claim forms are located on the insurer’s website: www.reco-claims.ca

Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about the procedures for transferring a registration to a new brokerage should contact:

Shahin Rehmtulla

Phone: (416) 207-4826

Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910 ext. 4826

Email: registration@reco.on.ca