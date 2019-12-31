RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc Under Suspension By RECO

Photo and Story By Matt Sitler – Country 102 FM
NOTE: It is the company that is under suspension, not the individual agents
Real Estate Regulator RECO (the Registrar of the Real Estate Council of Ontario) has suspended the registrations at RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.
This means all trading activities at RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc. and its registered branches must cease immediately.
The following locations are affected:
Huntsville (head office)
Bala
Bracebridge
Burk’s Falls
Gravenhurst
Haliburton
Kilworthy
Minden
Port Loring
Wilberforce
The move was made under the authority of the Real Estate Business Brokers Act.
According to a Public Advisory issued today, RECO discovered a shortfall in RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc.’s statutory real estate trust account, where consumer deposits are to be held.
The advisory states that additional action may be taken and information will be made available through RECO’s website reco.on.ca
Contacted today, RECO’s Senior Communications Officer Jennifer McCrindle told us that the biggest impact is on the real estate agents who have work in progress. She says they should reach out to RECO.
Country 102 has learned that some affected agents have already changed brokerages.
McCrindle says the terminology ‘Suspend the Registrations’ means RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc. is currently under suspension and can’t currently trade in Real Estate.
McCrindle could not confirm whether the OPP are investigating, but said it’s an active investigation on RECO’s part.
Country 102 has also learned that locks at some of the Remax Office locations have had glue inserted into the front door locks.
Home buyers and sellers with questions about the suspension order, including whether a pending sale or purchase will be completed on time, should contact:
Shaun Chu-A-Kong
Phone: (416) 207-4873
Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4873
Email: shaun.c@RECO.on.ca
Questions about consumer deposit claims, or other insurance-related inquiries, should be directed to RECO’s Insurance Department:
Jeremy Meuris
Phone: (416) 207-4875
Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875
Email: insurance@reco.on.ca
Cooperating brokerages for trades in which RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., holds the deposit and/or are owed commissions by RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., should contact:
Jeremy Meuris
Phone: (416) 207-4875
Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910, ext. 4875
Email: insurance@reco.on.ca
Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about commissions should contact the claims adjuster for RECO’s insurance program:
ClaimsPro LP
Toll Free: 1-877-740-1913
Toll Free Fax: 1-866-735-1033
Email: claims@reco-claims.ca
The insurer requires one Notice of Claim Commission Protection form per trade. Claim forms are located on the insurer’s website: www.reco-claims.ca
Employees of RE/MAX North Country Realty Inc., with questions about the procedures for transferring a registration to a new brokerage should contact:
Shahin Rehmtulla
Phone: (416) 207-4826
Toll Free: 1-800-245-6910 ext. 4826
Email: registration@reco.on.ca