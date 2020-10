Powassan OPP say they investigated a single vehicle collision last Saturday afternoon on Goreville Road, Laurier Township.

The Police investigation revealed that 53-year-old Francois Boucher from LA Sarre, Quebec had consumed alcohol and was charged with impaired driving.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The driver is will appear in court on Thursday December 10, 2020 in Sundridge Ontario.