Purchase An OPP Canine Calendar With Proceeds Supporting OPP Youth Foundation

With more than 1,700 calls for support service so far this year, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Canine Unit is dedicated to community safety. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting training, the OPP Canine Unit duties have not changed. Amongst providing support for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence, Canine Unit members managed to take time to strike a pose for charity.

The fifth annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases the highly-trained canines that work to keep Ontario safe. Each month features an OPP Canine from across the province with a write-up identifying their specialty and home location. All proceeds from the 2021 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. The charities thank everyone for their generosity as last year’s calendar sales raised $25,309.64 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $10 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop at oppshop.on.ca.

The OPP Youth Foundation provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario. The Friends of The OPP Museum is a volunteer-based charitable organization that supports, promotes and assists in the preservation of the history of the OPP. For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca and oppmuseumfriends.ca.