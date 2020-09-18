Public Complaint Of Possible Impaired Driver Leads To Charge

On September 17, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a possible impaired driver complaint. Police located the vehicle on Miller Street in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Slawomir Tolkacz, age 65 of Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on October 15, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 48th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.