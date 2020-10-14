Public Complaint Leads To Impaired Operation Charge

On October 12, 2020 at approximately 12:30 a.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle on Dillon Road in Carling Township. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Daniel Matayer, age 23 of London, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on November 19, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 53rd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2020.