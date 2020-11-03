The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a provincial offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Parole.

Shane Luc Laderoute is described as a Caucasian male, 35 years of age, 5’7″ (170cm), 199 lbs (90kgs) with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos on both forearms, a Ram on his right shin, a Zombie with Piston through head on his left shin and “Live to Ride Ride to Live Y.J.L.” on his right shoulder to name a few.

He is currently serving a one year and two month sentence for Armed Robbery, Pointing a Firearm, Break, Enter and Commit times 3, Disguise with Intent, Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Under and Theft Under times 2.

The offender is known to frequent the Timmins, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, North Bay, Barrie, Kitchener and Cambridge areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.